Joyce Ann Watkins
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Joyce Ann Watkins

March 18, 1939 - June 25, 2021

Joyce Ann Watkins, age 82, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home.

She was born March 18, 1939 in Dunbar, Va., a daughter of the late Paul and Katherine McPeake Blackburn. Joyce played basketball and graduated from East Stone Gap High School. She was a member of East Stone Gap Baptist Church and she served in the Bristol Tennessee PTA.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, James Lee Watkins; and sons, Ron Watkins, and Jimmy Watkins and wife, Lisa.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Joe Blankenship officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Ron Watkins, Jimmy Watkins, Tim Miller, Jimmy Howington, Jerry Watkins and Larry McSwain.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tennessee 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Jun
29
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Glenwood Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Aww - very sorry to hear about this. I enjoyed talking with her over at the station and her fun trips to Cherokee - this was a few years back now that I recall. She was a lovely person to talk with!
Faith Lockard
June 29, 2021
Im sorry for your loss i knew her for more then 30 yrs. great person prayers for you and family
michael millard
Work
June 27, 2021
Jim, I am so sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed working with Joyce. She kept me laughing. Prayers are going up to our Lord to comfort you and give you strength.
Malinda T. Peters
June 27, 2021
