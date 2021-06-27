Joyce Ann Watkins
March 18, 1939 - June 25, 2021
Joyce Ann Watkins, age 82, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home.
She was born March 18, 1939 in Dunbar, Va., a daughter of the late Paul and Katherine McPeake Blackburn. Joyce played basketball and graduated from East Stone Gap High School. She was a member of East Stone Gap Baptist Church and she served in the Bristol Tennessee PTA.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, James Lee Watkins; and sons, Ron Watkins, and Jimmy Watkins and wife, Lisa.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Joe Blankenship officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Ron Watkins, Jimmy Watkins, Tim Miller, Jimmy Howington, Jerry Watkins and Larry McSwain.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 27, 2021.