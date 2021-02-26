Juanita Turner Mullins
September 8, 1927 - February 24, 2021
Juanita Turner Mullins, 93, passed away at her Abingdon, Va., home on February 24, 2021. She was the daughter of the late James and Victoria Turner of Dickenson County, Va. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mullins was preceded in death by her husband, Erdman W. Mullins; a son, Jimmy Powers; brothers, French, Raymond, Clyde and Bill Turner; and sisters, Maxie Edwards, Judy Mullins, Ruby Viers, Myrtle Farmer and Bonnie Mullins.
Mrs. Mullins is survived by three daughters, Linda Daniel, Myra Breeding and Charlotte Sutherland; and one son, Christopher Raines. She also is survived by six grandchildren, Mary Beth Collins, Sadra Hayton and husband, Jeff, Brannon Breeding and wife, Julie, Byron Collins, Charlton Breeding and wife Emily, and Caleb Raines. In addition, Mrs. Mullins is survived by eight great-grandchildren, Phoebe Ferguson and husband, Aaron, James Isaac Hayton, Cole Collins, Brice Ann Breeding, Kailyn Breeding, Leigha Collins, Brynn Breeding and Brock Breeding; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Mullins was born on September 8, 1927, in Dickenson County. She was graduated from Haysi High School and attended Southwest Virginia Community College. She began her career in retail management and later was an employee of the Dickenson County School System for many years.
Mrs. Mullins was involved in many philanthropic and missions-oriented activities and organizations and received a distinguished award for 50 years of service to Appalachian Presbyterian Ministries. After moving to Bristol, Va., she became involved as a volunteer with the Bristol Virginia Jail Ministry, where she ministered to women inmates for many years. Mrs. Mullins always was active in the work of the church, serving in such ministries as Meals on Wheels and intercessory prayer. In latter years, she especially enjoyed the fellowship of the Senior Sunday School ministry as a current member of Sinking Springs Presbyterian Church in Abingdon.
An inspired writer, Mrs. Mullins enjoyed writing Christian poems and was blessed to have numerous of her works published in several poetry books and publications. Mrs. Mullins was known for her strong faith. As a lover of people, she desired to share Christ with persons from all walks of life. She will be remembered for her gift of encouragement and joyful spirit, as well as her deep love for and commitment to her family.
Frost Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m., with the service immediately following, on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Frost Funeral Home Chapel in Abingdon. A family graveside service will follow at Temple Hill Cemetery in Castlewood, Va.
Memorial gifts may be made to Sinking Springs Presbyterian Church.
In accordance with COVID-19 regulations, all those attending services are asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 26, 2021.