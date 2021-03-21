Juanita Ogle O'Dell
Juanita Ogle O'Dell, age 91, of Johnson City, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. She was raised in the Smith Creek section of Washington County, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles S. and Maude Ogle; her brother, Roy M. Ogle; her husband, Raymond O'Dell; and her son, Ray O'Dell.
She is survived by her daughter, Joy O'Dell Yates and her favorite son-in-law, Dale; her sister, Marie (Randall) Hodges; her sister-in-law, Elva Sammons; and special family members, Kathy (Bruce) Pealer, Holly (Bob) Guy, and Larry (Diane) O'Dell. She is also survived by her special friends, Hunter, Waddell, Miyah Maupin, Tamee Tweed, and Ron Hite, and several nieces and nephews.
Juanita was a member of New Salem Baptist Church in Limestone, Tennessee.
Juanita graduated from Greendale High School in Greendale, Va., in 1946. She attended Radford College and ETSU. She taught school in Washington County, Va., and then moved to Tennessee to marry Raymond O'Dell. She worked as an Instructional Assistant at Davy Crockett High School in Jonesborough, Tenn., until she retired in 1992.
Juanita was a member of the Washington County Tennessee Women Democrat Party, the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion, and the United Commercial Travelers Council 552 in Johnson City and at various times, she served as secretary or treasurer in these organizations. For many years, she worked as an officer in her voting precinct during local and state elections.
Juanita loved her family and her friends, was a great cook, and an avid reader. She loved to write stories and poems. She was also a member of the community center water exercise classes for many years.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will not be formal services. A private graveside service will be conducted by the Rev. Jerry Eggers of Greendale Chapel Church of Abingdon, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dawn of Hope Foundations, 500 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, or to the Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House Charites, 418 N. State of Franklin Rd., Johnson City, TN 37604.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2021.