Juanita Jean Price
ABINGDON, Va.
Juanita Jean Price, age 87, went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband, Ralph L. Price on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Her Christian faith sustained her throughout her life and gave her great comfort through these last years.
Jean was a devoted wife and mother that loved her family. She worked for 50 years as a hairdresser and was the owner of Jean's Beauty Salon. She and her husband loved to travel where they made many of their happy memories. She was also a member of the Women's Bowling Association for 50+ years and was a faithful member of Pleasant View United Methodist Church for the past 40+ years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Ralph L. Price; a son, Michael A. Price; parents, William and Lucy Blevins, six sisters, and three brothers. She is survived two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating.
A special thank you to her four great nieces that loved and stood by her, care gave and assisted her, their days will not be the same without "Daisy" (Aunt Jean) in it. The family would also like to extend special thanks to Caris Hospice that provided kindness and assistance in her last days; Commonwealth Senior Living; and to her dear hairdresser, many thanks you were so special to her. She had such wonderful friends in her life that she called family, she loved you and she will be missed by all.
The family of Juanita Jean Price is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 28, 2021.