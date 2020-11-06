Juanita R. Moore
July 22, 1926 - November 4, 2020
Juanita R. Moore, age 94, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at her home. She was born on July 22, 1926, in Dante, Va., a daughter of the late Arthur Thomas and Cora Patton Robinson. Juanita lived most of her life in the Bristol area and was a member of Bradley Street Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy H. Moore; sisters, Pauline Robinson, Mavis Ingle and Charlotte Jessee; and brother, J.S. Robinson.
Survivors include daughter, Pat Henson and husband, Wayne; son, Terry Moore and wife, Jane; grandchildren, Tim Henson, Mark Henson, Andy Moore and Josh Moore; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Helen Carty and Jewel Melvin.
The funeral service for Mrs. Moore will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Charlie Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will follow, in Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be friends and members of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or a charity of your choice
.
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 6, 2020.