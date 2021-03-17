Judith Gail "Judy Farley
On March 14, 1945, Judy (Judith) Gail Stowers Farley was born in the farmhouse where she was raised and never forgot the life lessons she learned growing up on the farm at Cove Creek, Va. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in her Chapel Hill, N.C., home with family.
She attended Rocky Gap School and graduated from Tazewell High School. She earned her B.S. degree in Elementary Education from Radford College and taught in Prince William and Loudoun County Schools in Virginia. After marriage to her "Prince Charming", she earned her M.S. degree in Special Education from University of New York at New Paltz, N.Y. She taught Elementary and Special Education classes in Wappingers Falls Schools, N.Y. After being a devoted "stay at home mother" for fourteen years, she enjoyed teaching hospitalized students at UNC Hospital School for 21 years, Chapel Hill, N.C. She celebrated her lifelong passion volunteering at Paul Newman's Camps for chronic ill children at Victory Junction, Randleman, N.C.; Barretstown, Ireland and Camp Boggy Creek, Fla. After retiring, she was a dedicated volunteer at UNC Hospitals. More recently, she expressed her deep appreciation for the absolutely wonderful staff at Duke Cancer Center over the last year. The family would also like to extend their gratitude to UNC Hospice, their patience and support during this time was exactly what we needed.
Judy was preceded in death by her loving husband, David; her parents, Daisy and Hubert Stowers; brothers, Buster (Hubert), Richard and Thomas; and sister, Glenna Carlton.
She is survived by daughter, Jean and husband, Thomas Kluttz, of Wytheville, Va.; son, Michael of the home; sister, Madeline Kinser of Tazewell, Va.; and sister-in-law, Pam Stowers of Bland, Va. She was blessed with many special nieces and nephews.
The family received friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Peery & St. Clair Funeral Home, Tazewell, Va., where a celebration of Judy's remarkable life was held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Lawrence Hayes officiating. Burial followed at Grandview Memory Gardens in Bluefield, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victory Junction Camp, 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, NC 27317, Ronald McDonald House, Chapel Hill, NC 27516, or your favorite charity
.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.peerystclairfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 17, 2021.