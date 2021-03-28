Menu
Judith Isabel Johnson Haga
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Judith Isabel Johnson Haga

March 3, 1949 - March 25, 2021

Judith Isabel Johnson Haga, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at her residence in Bristol, Tennessee. She was born to parents William Jenner Johnson Jr. and Isabel Lyon Johnson.

Judy attended Mary Hughes HS and graduated from Bluff City HS, class of 1968. She attended ETSU and Indiana U with studies in Accounting and Economics. She was an officer and shareholder in the family business, Industrial Tool Services Inc. in Bristol, Virginia, from 1980 to 2009. Her area of responsibility was accounting and corporate secretary. Judy had many "fur baby" children and her devotion to her cats provided shelter and love to countless felines throughout her lifetime.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, William "Bill" and Isabel Johnson; and eldest brother, Ronald Peter Johnson Sr. and Jack Haga.

Survivors include three brothers, Mike (Travis) of Gainesville, Ga., Tommy (Brenda) of Apopka, Fla., and David (Brenda) of Bristol, Tenn.; honorary grandchildren, Kinsleigh and Parker; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services are entrusted to Farris Funeral Home in Abingdon, Virginia, and her final resting place will be in Knollkreg Memorial Park in Abingdon, Va. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Farris Funeral Services

427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St, Abingdon, VA
Mar
30
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Knollkreg Memorial Park
556 Walden Rd, Abingdon, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Judy's passing. I graduated from BCHS with her. We had reconnected on FB and had many wonderful conversations. I loved reading her posts. They were always so warm and caring. I will miss seeing her thoughtful posts and feeling the love she shared.
Wilma Guffey Allen
April 1, 2021
I´m so sorry to learn of Judy´s passing. We graduated together at Bluff City High School. We had reconnected on Facebook and had been keeping up with each other for the past several months. Judy was such a sweet person. All the family members are in my prayers.
Bessie Hicks Crouch
March 31, 2021
So sorry to hear about Judy's passing. We went to school together at MHHS. We just recently got in touch again. Prayers for her family.
Connie Curd Templeton
March 29, 2021
I am so shocked to read about Judy's passing.We were friends at Mary Hughes and had recently found each other on Facebook.I spent many sleep overs at the farm in Piney.I rem David...Please accept my deepest sympathy.I can't believe this.I will surely miss our Facebook exchanges.She was a beautiful and very sweet lady who was so polite and never said a bad thing about anyone.I WILL MISS my old friend.Rest in peace Judy.
Glenda Davis
March 28, 2021
This is from Bonnies daughter Patty if you remember me. I´m so sorry to hear about Judy. She was beautiful inside and out. I will miss her very meaningful email messages. Another star is born.
Patty (Baker) Baranov
March 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss... Judy was a wonderful and special person... so many memories of her -- my thoughts and prayers are with each of you
Brenda Brown
March 28, 2021
Sorry to hear this about Judy she was always great to talk to,she will surely be missed!
gary A. vanover
March 28, 2021
