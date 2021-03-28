Judith Isabel Johnson HagaMarch 3, 1949 - March 25, 2021Judith Isabel Johnson Haga, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at her residence in Bristol, Tennessee. She was born to parents William Jenner Johnson Jr. and Isabel Lyon Johnson.Judy attended Mary Hughes HS and graduated from Bluff City HS, class of 1968. She attended ETSU and Indiana U with studies in Accounting and Economics. She was an officer and shareholder in the family business, Industrial Tool Services Inc. in Bristol, Virginia, from 1980 to 2009. Her area of responsibility was accounting and corporate secretary. Judy had many "fur baby" children and her devotion to her cats provided shelter and love to countless felines throughout her lifetime.Judy was preceded in death by her parents, William "Bill" and Isabel Johnson; and eldest brother, Ronald Peter Johnson Sr. and Jack Haga.Survivors include three brothers, Mike (Travis) of Gainesville, Ga., Tommy (Brenda) of Apopka, Fla., and David (Brenda) of Bristol, Tenn.; honorary grandchildren, Kinsleigh and Parker; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Services are entrusted to Farris Funeral Home in Abingdon, Virginia, and her final resting place will be in Knollkreg Memorial Park in Abingdon, Va. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Farris Funeral Services427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210