I am very saddened to learn of my good friend Judy's passing. A kind, gentle, caring lady whi brought laughter and sunshine into my life. One of the nicest ladies I have ever known. She was extremely devoted to her family and friends and was an extraordinary hostess, always preparing elaborate dinners with incredible settings. She even baked sugar-free desserts for this diabetic! She always put the needs of others before her own and was a wonderful wife and mother to her family. Rest in peace my good friend as I will miss you. LOU PAGLIUCA, Wesley Chapel, Florida

Lou Pagliuca April 1, 2021