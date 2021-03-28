Judy Ann Davis Gass
August 12, 1949 - March 24, 2021
Judy Ann Davis Gass, 71, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn., following an extended illness. She was born in Paintsville, Ky., on August 12, 1949, a daughter of the late Russell Herman Davis and Eileen Gillispe Davis.
Judy had lived a wonderful loving life during her time with her family and friends. She had lived in many states moving often with her family. During these moves she developed very close friendships that lasted the test of time. She was always a close friend to the countless people she had met all across the country. Judy was also considered world famous by her many friends for her excellent cooking. From the homemade candy to the elaborate dinners, her family and friends never went hungry.
Judy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Phillip David Gass; one son, Jeremy Russell Gass and wife, Andrea, of Kingsport, Tenn.; one daughter, Melanie Dawn Gass of Seattle, Wash.; two brothers, Steven Davis of Beckley, W.Va., and Christopher Davis of Pineville, W.Va., and countless special friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. Family and friends are encouraged to speak at the service sharing their memories of Judy. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
. Mrs. Gass and her family are in the special care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201, (276) 669-6141.
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee St.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 28, 2021.