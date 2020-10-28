Judy Gaye McFarland Testerman
February 12, 1959 - October 27, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Judy Gaye McFarland Testerman, age 61, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn.
Judy was born in Wythe County to the late Elmer Robert and Ella Combs McFarland. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Joe McFarland, J.D. McFarland, and Elmer "Peanut" McFarland Jr.; and special companion, Donald "Heavy" Widener.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Billy Wayne Testerman and wife, Lacey; granddaughters, Natalie Isabell, Savannah Rae, and Emma Grace Testerman; brother, Jamie McFarland; sisters, Susan McAllister and Jennifer Russell; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend Joey Blevins.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie with Pastor John Jackson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Testerman Family.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 28, 2020.