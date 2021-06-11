Judy Ann Jones
Judy Ann Jones, age 68, of Zionville, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation.
She was born on July 9, 1952, the daughter of the late William Clarence Baker and Mary Elizabeth Carrier Baker. She loved her flower garden, and a special love for dogs, cats and birds. She loved the ocean and never met a stranger and was strong willed, feisty and very independent. She was retired from Watauga County. She was a five-time cancer survivor.
She is survived by, one sister, Geraldine Craddock of Lexington, Kentucky: one brother, Jerry Baker and wife, Patti, of Bluff City, Tennessee, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, William Clarence Baker and Mary Elizabeth Carrier Baker, and two brothers, Bill Baker and Bob Baker.
A memorial service will be conducted Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, c/o Brian Barker, 441 Daniel Drive, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Jones family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 11, 2021.