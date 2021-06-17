Menu
Judy Weeks
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive
Castlewood, VA
Judy Weeks

February 6, 1952 - June 15, 2021

CASTLEWOOD, Va.

Judy Weeks, 69, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her home.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois; daughter of the late Ralph and Marie McCambridge Aiken. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Eugene Weeks. Judy was a member and Elder of Mary Martin Presbyterian Church in Castlewood, Virginia and she loved to craft.

She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Weeks Robinette of Kingsport, Tennessee; one son, William R. Beutler and wife, Betty Jean of Castlewood, Virginia; two grandsons, Brian Beutler of Castlewood, Virginia and Brandon Beutler of Castlewood, Virginia; one sister-in-law, Audrey Cottrell of Mobile, Alabama; two nephews, Christopher Cottrell and Patrick Cottrell; one great-nephew, Michael Cottrell; one great-niece, Libby Cottrell; and several nieces and nephews in Illinois.

Funeral Services for Judy Weeks will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Bill Parrish officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Weeks family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive PO Box 640, Castlewood, VA
Jun
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive PO Box 640, Castlewood, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Castlewood Funeral Home
