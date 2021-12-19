Julia Burke



Julia "Julee" Struby Burke passed away December 16, 2021, at age 95, in Lilburn, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Edward Walter Burke Jr. and her infant grandson, William Edgar Torbert.



She is survived by her son, Edward W. Burke III of Bristol, Tennessee; her daughter, Julia Burke Torbert and son-in-law, Dr. Edgar C. Torbert, of Tucker, Georgia; her grandson, Samuel Burke Torbert of Daytona Beach, Florida, as well as nieces and a nephew.



Julee grew up in Macon, Georgia, the daughter of Chester Albert and Julia Riley Struby and sister of Chester Albert "Bert" Struby, Jr. and Joseph Riley Struby, all now deceased. In Macon she was active in Vineville Baptist Church. Julee was a graduate of Wesleyan College for Women in Macon. She taught third grade at Haynesfield School in the Bristol, Tennessee School System for many years and achieved state certification as a Master Teacher. She was a member of State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol for over 70 years. Julee and Ed were enthusiastic supporters of King University throughout Ed's long career there as Professor of Physics and Astronomy and Chairman of the Science Division. They enjoyed traveling to far flung places, especially with their close friends, Bill and Jewel Gignilliat of Longview, Texas and Dr. John and Thelma Gaines of Bristol, Tennessee, also all deceased. Julee moved to Lilburn in 2017 to be close to family.



A memorial service will be held at Tucker First United Methodist Church, 5095 LaVista Road, Tucker, Georgia, at 11 a.m., Monday, December 20, 2021. Visitation will be prior to the service at 10 a.m. A second memorial service will be held at State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, Virginia, at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021, with visitation prior to that service at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts payable to State Street United Methodist Church, 650 Valley Drive, Bristol, VA 24201, or King University, Advancement Office, 1350 King College Road, Bristol, TN 37620.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 19, 2021.