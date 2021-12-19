Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Lilburn
Julia "Julee" Struby Burke passed away December 16, 2021, at age 95, in Lilburn, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Edward Walter Burke Jr. and her infant grandson, William Edgar Torbert.
She is survived by her son, Edward W. Burke III of Bristol, Tennessee; her daughter, Julia Burke Torbert and son-in-law, Dr. Edgar C. Torbert, of Tucker, Georgia; her grandson, Samuel Burke Torbert of Daytona Beach, Florida, as well as nieces and a nephew.
Julee grew up in Macon, Georgia, the daughter of Chester Albert and Julia Riley Struby and sister of Chester Albert "Bert" Struby, Jr. and Joseph Riley Struby, all now deceased. In Macon she was active in Vineville Baptist Church. Julee was a graduate of Wesleyan College for Women in Macon. She taught third grade at Haynesfield School in the Bristol, Tennessee School System for many years and achieved state certification as a Master Teacher. She was a member of State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol for over 70 years. Julee and Ed were enthusiastic supporters of King University throughout Ed's long career there as Professor of Physics and Astronomy and Chairman of the Science Division. They enjoyed traveling to far flung places, especially with their close friends, Bill and Jewel Gignilliat of Longview, Texas and Dr. John and Thelma Gaines of Bristol, Tennessee, also all deceased. Julee moved to Lilburn in 2017 to be close to family.
A memorial service will be held at Tucker First United Methodist Church, 5095 LaVista Road, Tucker, Georgia, at 11 a.m., Monday, December 20, 2021. Visitation will be prior to the service at 10 a.m. A second memorial service will be held at State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, Virginia, at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021, with visitation prior to that service at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts payable to State Street United Methodist Church, 650 Valley Drive, Bristol, VA 24201, or King University, Advancement Office, 1350 King College Road, Bristol, TN 37620.
Thank you for your expressions of appreciation and sympathy. Julee will always be in our hearts for all she meant to us and everyone around her.
Julia & Edgar Torbert
Family
December 25, 2021
We have known Julee Burke since 1949. I was fortunate to be enrolled in the first physics class taught by her husband, Ed, at King College. We had no idea then how much that would change our lives but before we left school we felt like Julee and Ed were Family. Their influence on us was so profound that we named our first child Julee. Words seem so inadequate to express our gratitude for how much Julee has contributed to our lives over the past seventy-two years. It has been an honor and a blessing simply to have been a friend of Julee Burke!
Vic and Betsy Briscoe
December 21, 2021
Mrs. Burke was a wonderful person and I enjoyed visiting with her in Bristol. Her sweet smile could light up the room. My condolences and deepest sympathies to Julia and Ed.
Denise Asbury
Work
December 20, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Mrs. Burkes passing. My daughter had Mrs. Burke at Haynesfield, Mrs. Burke was the most Wonderful Awesome Teacher. I had to have my daughter transferred to Haynesfield and she was put in Mrs. Burkes class. She was the Loving, Caring (old school) Teacher. She cared about her students. With in a week My daughter was a a completely different child for the Better. I could go on and on. Praying for Her Family and Friends. Heaven certainly Got A Precious Lady.