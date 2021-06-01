Julia Ann Erdely Hess
Julia Ann Erdely Hess, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Abingdon, Va. Julia (Judy) was born in Roderfield, W.Va., on September 1, 1946, to the late Steve Erdely Jr. and Ethel Cline Erdely of Kingsport, Tenn.
She was a graduate of Grundy High School.
Julia, the devoted and beloved wife of Howard Hess of 55 years, left us after a sudden illness. She is survived by husband, Howard; her brother, Steve Erdely III and wife, Mary, of Ninety Six, S.C.; her sister, Linda McDonald and husband, Larry, of Concord, N.C.; sister and devoted companion, Penny Erdely of Kingsport, Tenn.; several cousins, nieces and nephews, and many close friends of more than 20 years of Abingdon, Va.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021. A service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest beside her parents at 2 p.m. at East Tennessee Cemetery, 2630 Hwy. 75, Blountville, TN 37617.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2021.