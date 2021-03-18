Julia Louise "Judy" Lewis



Julia Louise "Judy" Lewis passed away peacefully on March 13, 2021.



Julia was born Julia Louise Kobman on August 15, 1927, in Bloomington, Illinois, to George and Mary Kobman. She married Roger K. Lewis on September 28, 1946. For the next 72 years she and Roger shared the duties of nurturing, raising and counseling her family. After Roger's death in 2019, she continued to be a source of guidance and comfort. She is survived by her daughter and son, two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.



Through her work with the League of Women Voters, and numerous other organizations, she will be remembered as a tireless proponent of the programs, laws and rules meant to improve the lives of the people in her country and her community. She was passionate about the causes in which she believed and consistently supported them.



Julia loved nature, the arts, her pets, her friends, her family and virtually everyone she met in the many communities she called home during her lifetime.



Her family will remember her as the loving one always ready to forgive them their faults and celebrate their virtues.



And some of us will remember her as the person who saved their lives, both figuratively and literally.



The family will hold a private celebration of Julia's life later this year, and they ask that you honor her memory by contributing to one or more of the many organizations Julia supported, including Planned Parenthood, the National Park Foundation, American Cancer Society, American Foundation for the Blind, Easter Seals, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), your local public libraries, and any other groups you recognize as having the goal of contributing to the improvement of the human condition.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2021.