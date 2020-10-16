Julia Ruth Mink
September 29, 1941 - October 14, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Julia Ruth Mink, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jimmy Mink; daughter, Sandy Ray and husband, Guy; son, Jamie Mink and wife, April; sister, Nancy and Dennis Caudill; grandchildren, Brandon Ray, Lauren Young and husband, Blake, Joseph Barnard and wife, Brooklyn, Jamey Lee Mink, Memphis Mink, and Sammy Mink; and great-grandchildren, Addison Ray and Kolton Danhardt Ray and soon to arrive, Holston Young.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Knollkreg Memorial Park with the Rev. John E. Massey Jr. officiating. Those attending are asked to gather at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m.
Due to current COVID-19 regulations, we ask that all family members and guests attending the graveside service to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Mink.
