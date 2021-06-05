June Charlotte Fleenor Grizzle
October 16, 1925 - May 30, 2021
June Charlotte Fleenor Grizzle, 95, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at NHC Healthcare of Bristol, Va., following an extended illness.
A graveside service and interment will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery Bristol, Va., with Pastor Dewey Williams officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at cemetery at 12:45 p.m.
Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
.
Mrs. Grizzle and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201, (276) 669-6141.
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 5, 2021.