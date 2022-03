June Charlotte Fleenor GrizzleOctober 16, 1925 - May 30, 2021June Charlotte Fleenor Grizzle, 95, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at NHC Healthcare of Bristol, Va., following an extended illness.A graveside service and interment will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery Bristol, Va., with Pastor Dewey Williams officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at cemetery at 12:45 p.m.Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com Mrs. Grizzle and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201, (276) 669-6141.Blevins Funeral Home417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201