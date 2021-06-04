June Charlotte Grizzle
October 16, 1925 - May 30, 2021
June Charlotte Fleenor Grizzle, 95, of Bristol, Va., passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at NHC Healthcare of Bristol, Va., following an extended illness. She was born in Charleston, W.Va., on October 16, 1925, a daughter of the late Howard Cecil Johnson and Eudora Nellie Grey Pennington Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Burton Fleenor; second husband, Emerson Clayton Grizzle; and one son, Richard C. Fleenor.
June was a devout Christian and very loving mother. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Belle Meadows Baptist Church of Bristol, Va. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.
June is survived by her son, Gary M. Fleenor of Atlanta, Ga.; one sister, Janet Smalley of Calif.; three grandsons, one granddaughter, four great-grandchildren, and three step grandchildren.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery Bristol, Va., with Pastor Dewey Williams officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at cemetery at 12:45 p.m.
Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
.
Mrs. Grizzle and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201, (276) 669-6141.
