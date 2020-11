June Louise MaloneApril 28, 1930 - November 3, 2020June Louise Malone, age 90, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 28, 1930, in Abingdon, Va., a daughter of the late Lonnie and Belle Eldridge Roark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Malone; and son, Billy Joe Malone.Survivors include her sons, Raymond Malone and wife, Sharon, Lonnie Malone, Larry Malone and wife, JoAnn, Jack Malone and wife, Brenda, and Tim Malone; daughter, Susan Malone and Wayne Rich; 20 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Abingdon, Va.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Caris Healthcare. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620