Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
June Louise Malone
June Louise Malone

April 28, 1930 - November 3, 2020

June Louise Malone, age 90, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 28, 1930, in Abingdon, Va., a daughter of the late Lonnie and Belle Eldridge Roark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Malone; and son, Billy Joe Malone.

Survivors include her sons, Raymond Malone and wife, Sharon, Lonnie Malone, Larry Malone and wife, JoAnn, Jack Malone and wife, Brenda, and Tim Malone; daughter, Susan Malone and Wayne Rich; 20 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Abingdon, Va.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Caris Healthcare. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.