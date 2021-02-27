Menu
June O'Quinn Owens
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street
Bristol, TN
June O'Quinn Owens

May 16, 1939 - February 26, 2021

"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." II Timothy 4:7

After a 13-year long battle with cancer, June O'Quinn Owens, age 81, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Ballad Hospice House.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Blountville. She was involved in a lifetime commitment to her church which included church secretary, Sunday School Teacher, youth leader and prayer warrior.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Finis and Matilda McCowan O'Quinn; her husband, Clifton Owens; brothers, Tivis O'Quinnand Curtis "Bobby" O'Quinn; and sister, Mona O'Quinn.

Her three grandchildren were the light of her life and her main source of joy. She left this life with the assurance that they would meet her in heaven.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Price and husband, Matthew; sister, Loretta Lafferty and husband, Edsel; three grandchildren, Madison, Mary Anne, and William Price; and nephews, Ryan O'Quinn, Dr. Bobby Lafferty and Dr. Benjamin Lafferty.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Ballad Hospice House for their generous care.

The funeral service with be conducted 2:30 P.M., Sunday, February 28, 2021 in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Clay Austin officiating. A private family entombment will be in Glenwood Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:30 P.M., Sunday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 587, Blountville, TN 37617. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com.

Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Owens family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street, Bristol, TN
Feb
28
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street, Bristol, TN
My heartfelt sympathy to your family. Mrs. Owens was very sweet. I remember her from my childhood at Calvary.
Sarah Blackley Dameron
February 28, 2021
Our deepest condolences on your loss. June was our neighbor for many years. She was such a sweet, kind lady she will be missed.
Diane & Ron Denton
February 28, 2021
Sandra, thinking of you in the loss of your mom but rejoicing at the great reunion she had with your dad. Such a sweet, sweet family.
Denise Tollie Beverly
February 28, 2021
Me. June was such a wonderful lady. She worked with my Dad at Singer for years as their secretary / office manager. As a child, she introduced me to accounting and influenced my life long work history. She was such a giving and gentle soul. All my love and prayers.
Nancy Huff Edwards
February 27, 2021
June was a big part of my youth. She taught me in Sunday School and became a big part of who I am. Loved her dearly. Prayers for comfort.
Vickie Heffinger
February 27, 2021
June was the best Sunday School teacher and friend. A great Christian.
Lydia Burton
February 27, 2021
You just couldn´t ask for a better neighbor than June. She was truly an endearing soul that will be greatly missed here on earth. Her family is in our thoughts and prayers
Ed & Linda Allison
February 27, 2021
June was a lasting influence on my life.She and Cliff were dear friends to my parents when I was growing up.She was my Sunday School teacher and mentor. So thankful I was blessed to know her.Thoughts and prayers are with Sandra and family.
Pam Rose Barker
February 27, 2021
