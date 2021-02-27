June O'Quinn Owens
May 16, 1939 - February 26, 2021
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." II Timothy 4:7
After a 13-year long battle with cancer, June O'Quinn Owens, age 81, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Ballad Hospice House.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Blountville. She was involved in a lifetime commitment to her church which included church secretary, Sunday School Teacher, youth leader and prayer warrior.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Finis and Matilda McCowan O'Quinn; her husband, Clifton Owens; brothers, Tivis O'Quinnand Curtis "Bobby" O'Quinn; and sister, Mona O'Quinn.
Her three grandchildren were the light of her life and her main source of joy. She left this life with the assurance that they would meet her in heaven.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Price and husband, Matthew; sister, Loretta Lafferty and husband, Edsel; three grandchildren, Madison, Mary Anne, and William Price; and nephews, Ryan O'Quinn, Dr. Bobby Lafferty and Dr. Benjamin Lafferty.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Ballad Hospice House for their generous care.
The funeral service with be conducted 2:30 P.M., Sunday, February 28, 2021 in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Clay Austin officiating. A private family entombment will be in Glenwood Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:30 P.M., Sunday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 587, Blountville, TN 37617. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com
.
Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Owens family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 27, 2021.