June Brickey Totten
February 28, 1941 - September 25, 2021
SALTVILLE, Va.
June Brickey Totten, age 80, of Saltville, entered her heavenly home after a long illness on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.
She was born on February 28, 1941, to William James Totten and Elizabeth Brickey Totten of Saltville. She was preceded in death by her parents, several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was a member of the Madam Russell UMC where she served her Church as a member of the choir, Board of Trustees and the administrative board and found her joy developing the Kid's Club program returning VBS to Madam Russell.
June attended Saltville schools and graduated from Emory & Henry College and attained a master's degree from Radford University. She began her career as a teacher in Washington County and retired after 30 years as a teacher and an administrator of Pulaski County Schools. She retired to Saltville to care for her parents. She became involved in her community, an avid supporter of the Bread of Life Food Pantry, the Weekday Religion Education Program, the Museum of the Middle Appalachians, Saltville Foundation and many other organizations. She served several years as a member of the SIDA and other committees for the town of Saltville.
Those remaining to remember her are cousins Ann Bordwine (Ed) and her "precious pup", Katie Beth Bordwine; Janet Totten Robbins (Don) and Jonathan Robbins, many cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Madam Russell United Methodist Church with Pastor Barry Loupe and the Rev. Lisa Bryant officiating. Burial will follow at Elizabeth Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. The family asked to please follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Pallbearers will be men of the Church, family and friends.
Flowers will be gratefully accepted. Monetary remembrances may be given in honor of June to the charity of your choice
. We suggest Saltville Weekday Religion Education, c/o Betty Fawley, P.O. Box 358 or Madam Russell Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box JJ, Saltville, VA 24370.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the June Brickey Totten family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 29, 2021.