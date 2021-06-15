Junior Ball
May 6, 1949 - June 12, 2021
Junior Ball, age 72, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Christian Care Center of Bristol. He was born on May 6, 1949, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Ira Everett and Sadie Daugherty Ball.
Junior was a U.S. Army Veteran and a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. He was a retired truck driver for Mid-Mountain Foods and was a member of Bible Way Church. Junior was an avid golfer and bowler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Shirley Tranum, Jane Ball and Jean Ball; and brothers, Harold, Melvin, Alvin and Pete Ball.
Survivors include his loving wife, Della Faye Cox Ball; stepchildren, Jason Canter and wife, Sara, and Suzanne Goodman; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Eleanor Lipscomb and husband, Charlie, Ruby Carmack, and Evelyn Shipley; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at East Tennessee Cemetery with the the Rev. Freddy Whitaker and the Rev. Daniel Whitaker officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Weaver Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 15, 2021.