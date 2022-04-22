Karen Hudson
October 3, 1957 - April 19, 2022
Karen Bava Hudson, age 64, of Pounding Mill, Virginia, entered Heaven's gates on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. She passed away at home after a long battle with frontotemporal dementia. This battle showed her courage in facing life challenges with a smile, and despite the pain, she stayed strong to the end.
Karen was born in Beckley, West Virginia, on October 3, 1957, to the late Tony and Mary Davis Bava. Karen dedicated her life to improving the lives of children, and was the Director of Upward Bound Programs for Tazewell, Russell, Buchanan, and Dickenson Counties at Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC). Karen administered SWCC's first federal Talent Search Grant; wrote and received the first AmeriCorp Grant awarded to any community college in the State of Virginia; and was continually awarded three Upward Bound Grants, including Math Science, Tri-County, and Buchanan County. During her career at SWCC, Karen raised over $20 Million in grant funds that directly impacted numerous students in the four county area. Her work with low-income high school and first generation college students has left a legacy of generational change for countless families.
Karen was also the co-founder of Mountain Kids, Inc., a local children's nonprofit organization, and found joy in retirement through assisting with summer camps and events with the organization. Karen was a devout Christian, and was a member of Richlands First United Methodist Church for over 25 years, where she was active in the choir, children's programming, handbells, and women's groups. She enjoyed piano, gardening, crafting, reading, and traveling. Karen's biggest accomplishment was her family, and she enjoyed spending time with them more than anything else in this world.
Karen leaves behind her husband of 41 years, Richard Hudson; daughter, Sara Sheets (Brandon) of Bluefield, Virginia; daughter, Emily Noonan (Shaun) of Richlands, Virginia; her five granddaughters, Lilly, Eliza, Julia, Josie, and Margaret; and, her brother, Joe Bava (Diane). Richard, Sara, Emily, and their families, are eternally grateful to Karen's caregivers, Whitney, Elisha, Holly, Stephanie, and Kayla; as well as, the exceptional care she received from Legacy Hospice of Richlands, Virginia.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 5:30 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 402 Suffolk Avenue, Richlands, Virginia. The family will receive guests prior to the service, from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Karen requested contributions be made in her memory to Mountain Kids, Inc.'s Scholarship Fund, 630 Estates Drive, Pounding Mill, VA 24637. Contributions will help continue her legacy of providing opportunities to low income children in our community. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com
