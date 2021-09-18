Menu
Karen Lynn Tiller Taylor
Karen Lynn Tiller Taylor

MT. CARMEL, Va.

Karen Lynn Tiller Taylor, 72, of Mt. Carmel, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at her home with her caregiver and family by her side. Prior to her illness, she attended East Lebanon Freewill Baptist Church where she played the piano. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Karen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Mona Tiller; brother, Garry Tiller.

Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, Don Taylor; daughters, Pam Stidham and Eugenia Young (Chris); grandchildren, Bradley Stidham (Kaylee), Blake Stidham, Conner Young and Jackson Young; great granddaughter, Henlee; brothers, Randy Schrader (Kay), Richard Reib, Travis Tiller, and Neil Tiller; sister, Debra Reib; special caregiver, Barbara Lichtenstein; along with a host of friends and extended family.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, Va.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Va. with Randy Williams officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 p.m.

To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Taylor family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2021.
