Karen Testerman
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Karen Testerman

June 1, 1947 - October 1, 2021

GLADE SPRING, Va.

Karen M. Testerman, 74, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Frost Funeral Home. Services will follow with Pastor Vann Seal officiating. Interment will be held 2 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park with a procession leaving the funeral home at 1:15 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Testerman.

FROST FUNERAL HOME

250 EAST MAIN STREET, ABINGDON, VA, 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
Oct
4
Interment
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
VA
Frost Funeral Home
Frost Funeral Home
