Karen Testerman
June 1, 1947 - October 1, 2021
GLADE SPRING, Va.
Karen M. Testerman, 74, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Frost Funeral Home. Services will follow with Pastor Vann Seal officiating. Interment will be held 2 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park with a procession leaving the funeral home at 1:15 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 2, 2021.