Katherine Louise Urbanowski
Katherine Louise Urbanowski passed away on November 14, 2020, in hospice care near her home in Sembach, Germany. Katy was formerly from Abingdon, Va., but had made her home in Germany for many years. She fought a courageous battle with cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Ski, who was the love of her life and her children that she loved with all of her heart, Virginia, Timmy, and Taylor Anne. She is also survived by her mother, Edna Amos and husband, Barry; brother, Joey Malone and wife, Lisa; father, Lonnie Malone; her husband's parents, Claire and Stanley Urbanowski; brothers, Doug and Dennis and wife, Terresa; aunt, Judy Harless; cousin, Wayne Harless and wife, Susan; and uncles, Raymond, Larry, Jack, and Tim Malone and their families. She will be missed by her best friends Jessica, Anna, Frederica, Monica, and Jackie and her beloved cat, Indiana Jones.
Katy graduated with her Private and Commercial Pilot's License from the North American Institute of Aviation in Conway, S.C. She was a pilot and flight instructor in Florida and in Germany. She also worked several jobs under agencies of the Dept. of Defense where she earned many awards for her achievements.
Katy loved her family and her home. She loved to travel and had gone all over Europe, but she always planned to come back to the mountains, lakes, and beaches of America. Katy was a Christian and had a strong faith in God. Heaven has gained a beautiful Angel. We will miss Katy's laughter and her exuberant life forever.
A memorial service will be held for Katy at a future date. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to Shriners Hospital or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in her memory.
Share memories and condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com
.
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Virginia
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 18, 2020.