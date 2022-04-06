Katherine Salyer
CASTLEWOOD, Va.
Katherine Salyer, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Abingdon, Virginia.
She was born in Russell County, Virginia, daughter of the late Noah Alfred and Mable Alice Jessee Rose. She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, John C. Salyer; and one granddaughter, Jennifer Ramsey.
Katherine was a faithful Christian and member of Rings Chapel Baptist Church in Castlewood, Virginia.
She is survived by one daughter, Wilma Jane Salyer Osborne and husband, Bobby L., of Castlewood, Virginia; one son, Jerry H. Salyer and wife, Teresa Ann, of Castlewood, Virginia; two sisters, Beulah Jackson of Clinton, Tennessee, and Alice Faye Ison of Sandusky, Ohio; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Katherine Salyer will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. George Jessee officiating. Interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Donnie Salyer, Brice Ring, Eylie Ring, Dwayne Dingus, Justin Salyer, and David Henry.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 6, 2022.