Kathleen Nunley Martin
April 28, 1929 - March 11, 2021
ABINGDON, Va.
Kathleen Nunley Martin, 91, passed away on March 11, 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.
She was born on April 28, 1929 to the late Arnold and Lula Belle Nunley.
Mrs. Martin loved to spend her time going to yard sales and cooking for her family.
Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Martin; two brothers, Carless and Nelson Nunley; and one sister, Lucille Martin.
Survivors include two sons, Gene Martin and wife, Brenda, and Darrell Martin and wife, Connie; two daughters, Rita Kestner and husband, Alvin, and Sharon Brewer and husband, Dickie; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thank you to their mother's caregivers over the years, Melissa Wise, Melissa Gobble, Jessica Osborne, Kim Martin and Emily Martin. Also, her nurses Nina and Norma.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Frost Funeral Home with a service following at 6 p.m. with Pastor Roger Hearl and Pastor Travis Fletcher officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Bill Martin, Rodney Martin, Brandon Martin, Mark Hobbs, Luke Hobbs, and Woody Bevins. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Taylor, Aaron Taylor, Larry Nunley, Johnny Dotson and Neal Reynolds.
In accordance with Covid- restrictions, all those attending services are asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
.
