Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathleen Joyce Taylor
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street
Bristol, VA
Kathleen Joyce Taylor

October 19, 1947 - March 13, 2022

Kathleen Joyce Taylor, 74, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Bristol, Tenn . She was born in Newark, N.J., on October 19, 1947, a daughter of the late Richard Paul and Justine Lillian Sommer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ricky Sommer.

Kathleen was a very special woman, she was so loving and made everyone feel comfortable. When you visited to her home you always knew you had a spot on her couch with a blanket and a good movie to watch. She had a great sense of humor and was extremely generous. Kathleen loved scary movie and bingo, but most of all she loved her family. She will be tremendously missed and in our hearts forever.

Kathleen is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Robert Taylor; daughter, Chris Malone; sons, Scott Taylor and wife, Krissy, Danny Taylor and wife, Angie, and Brad Taylor and wife, Kelly; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The family will greet guests and share memories on 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. A memorial service will follow in the chapel at 2 p.m, with Pastor Dewey Scheffer officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Memorials Processing, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 . Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs.Taylor and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

Blevins Funeral & Cremations Services

417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Memorial service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA
Mar
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Blevins Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Blevins Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.