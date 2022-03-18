Kathleen Joyce Taylor
October 19, 1947 - March 13, 2022
Kathleen Joyce Taylor, 74, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Bristol, Tenn . She was born in Newark, N.J., on October 19, 1947, a daughter of the late Richard Paul and Justine Lillian Sommer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ricky Sommer.
Kathleen was a very special woman, she was so loving and made everyone feel comfortable. When you visited to her home you always knew you had a spot on her couch with a blanket and a good movie to watch. She had a great sense of humor and was extremely generous. Kathleen loved scary movie and bingo, but most of all she loved her family. She will be tremendously missed and in our hearts forever.
Kathleen is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Robert Taylor; daughter, Chris Malone; sons, Scott Taylor and wife, Krissy, Danny Taylor and wife, Angie, and Brad Taylor and wife, Kelly; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family will greet guests and share memories on 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. A memorial service will follow in the chapel at 2 p.m, with Pastor Dewey Scheffer officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Memorials Processing, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 . Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
. Mrs.Taylor and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
Blevins Funeral & Cremations Services
417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2022.