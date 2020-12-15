Kathryn Chapman Beattie
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Mrs. Kathryn Chapman Beattie, age 91, of Chilhowie, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020.
She was born on October 22, 1929, in Newport News, Va., the daughter of the late Marion R. and Helen Gray Chapman Sr. Kathryn grew up in Gloucester, Va., and settled in Chilhowie nearly fifty years ago, which became her adopted hometown.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Claibourne Walton Beattie Jr.; son, Frederick Spencer Beattie; daughter-in-law, Vicki Reedy Beattie; and brother and sister-in-law, Marion R. and Helga Chapman Jr.
Kathryn was a proud alumna of the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University class of 1950. She served as a vocational teacher and worked for the Department of Social Services and the Mountain Community Action Program.
After she and her husband moved to Chilhowie, she soon became an active member of Glade Spring Presbyterian Church. She was passionate about perserving and sharing local and family history, traditions, and arts. Consequently, she was also involved in many community organizations. She inspired her family and others with her joy in lifelong learning, love of family, her determination, her faith, and her service to others.
Kathryn is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard G. "Pete" and Margaret Beattie of Fredericksburg, Va.; grandchildren and grandchildren-in-law, A. Gwen Beattie of Chilhowie, Meredith G. Beattie and Chris Johansen of Washington, D.C., Emily K. Beattie and Eric Gunther of Somerville, Mass., Kathryn B. and Jason Hayden of Bumpass, Va., and Claibourne D. Beattie of Banner Elk, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Kylie and Colt Hayden, Williametta and Jameson Beattie, and Julian Gunther; nephews, Chris and Mario Chapman; and countless friends.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private funeral service will be held, with the Reverend Timothy Bird officiating. Burial will be held in the Beattie Cemetery. Kathryn's grandson and grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include Tommy Bishop, James "Bo" Bonham, III, Billy Boswell, Chris Chapman, the Reverend David Gary, Dan Kegley, and David Richards. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com
.
Williams Funeral Home in Chilhowie will be serving the Beattie family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2020.