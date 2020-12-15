Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathryn Chapman Beattie
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave
Chilhowie, VA
Kathryn Chapman Beattie

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Mrs. Kathryn Chapman Beattie, age 91, of Chilhowie, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

She was born on October 22, 1929, in Newport News, Va., the daughter of the late Marion R. and Helen Gray Chapman Sr. Kathryn grew up in Gloucester, Va., and settled in Chilhowie nearly fifty years ago, which became her adopted hometown.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Claibourne Walton Beattie Jr.; son, Frederick Spencer Beattie; daughter-in-law, Vicki Reedy Beattie; and brother and sister-in-law, Marion R. and Helga Chapman Jr.

Kathryn was a proud alumna of the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University class of 1950. She served as a vocational teacher and worked for the Department of Social Services and the Mountain Community Action Program.

After she and her husband moved to Chilhowie, she soon became an active member of Glade Spring Presbyterian Church. She was passionate about perserving and sharing local and family history, traditions, and arts. Consequently, she was also involved in many community organizations. She inspired her family and others with her joy in lifelong learning, love of family, her determination, her faith, and her service to others.

Kathryn is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard G. "Pete" and Margaret Beattie of Fredericksburg, Va.; grandchildren and grandchildren-in-law, A. Gwen Beattie of Chilhowie, Meredith G. Beattie and Chris Johansen of Washington, D.C., Emily K. Beattie and Eric Gunther of Somerville, Mass., Kathryn B. and Jason Hayden of Bumpass, Va., and Claibourne D. Beattie of Banner Elk, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Kylie and Colt Hayden, Williametta and Jameson Beattie, and Julian Gunther; nephews, Chris and Mario Chapman; and countless friends.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private funeral service will be held, with the Reverend Timothy Bird officiating. Burial will be held in the Beattie Cemetery. Kathryn's grandson and grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include Tommy Bishop, James "Bo" Bonham, III, Billy Boswell, Chris Chapman, the Reverend David Gary, Dan Kegley, and David Richards. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com.

Williams Funeral Home in Chilhowie will be serving the Beattie family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Williams Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
17 Entries
Iam so sorry for your loss we lost a great lady mom Mrs Presson were planning to come see her when it got warmer mom has slowed down a lot but every other day she fondly talked about Kathryn she missed her trips as of now and I have so many fond memories prayers to your whole family she was and still is a wonderful woman
Kimberley Presson
Family
February 21, 2021
I'm so sad to learn this news about Kathryn. I have called and left messages, and when I didn't hear back from her, I worried about her and just checked the Chilhowie obits. Kathryn and Clay were our next door neighbors and first close friends on Bronwood Rd in Richmond, and she became like a mother to me as a young mom myself. I cherished her friendship and learned so much from her. My heart goes out to all of you in her family--she was a jewel and I know you will sorely miss her. We give thanks for her life and the gift of the joy we had knowing her.
Billy and Anne Burch
Anne Burch
Friend
January 17, 2021
It is with Sorrow that Kathy and I hear of the Passing of Kathryn. Our prayers to the family. During our time in Chilhowie she and the family were friends and customers of mine at Nat. Bank of Chilhowie. A fine Lady.
Leon Moore
Family Friend
December 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Kathryn's family and friends. Her help in finding genealogical documentation of my husband's family was immeasurable and greatly appreciated. Her knowledge of Smyth and Washington Counties was immense. Her friendliness was genuine. My late husband and I saw her as a true Southern lady. She is one who God will certainly bless.

Mary Peterson
Orlando, FL
Mary Peterson
Acquaintance
December 27, 2020
Kathryn was a wonderful lady. Long lost cousins who reconnected through DAR - she shared special memories of my grandmother's family growing up in Mathews, VA.
Amy Thomas
Family
December 23, 2020
Gwen, Katie, and families
So sorry to know the passing of Mrs. Beattie, one of the finest ladies I have had the privilege to know! She was such an interesting person. I found myself looking forward to have her come to Curves. She always had an encouraging, positive word. She gave me a recipe for Sweet Potato Pecan Biscuits but I could not make them like she did!
Praying for peace and comfort in the coming days. Love
Rachel Bise
Friend
December 22, 2020
Katherine was a dear beloved friend. I helped her in her flower garden and with things that needed to be done around the house. I grew to love and appreciate her warmth, intelligence, and sense of humor. We shared many memories of our youth and life in general. She was a true inspiration to me in her love for life and her faith in God. I truly miss her.
Brenda Price
Friend
December 19, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Miss Katherine's passing. We loved her so much and shared a lot through our mutual interests in art, old homes and keeping the old from passing away. She will be missed by so many. Our Thoughts and prayers go to the family during this stressful time.
Lenora & Tom Brown
Friend
December 17, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Miss Katherine's passing. We loved her so much and shared a lot through our mutual interests in art, old homes and keeping the old from passing away. She will be missed by so many.
Lenora & Tom Brown
Friend
December 17, 2020
Weaver and I were so very sorry to hear of Mrs. Beattie's passing. She was a lovely lady and loved by so many. I know she and Betty Sue were such good friends and enjoyed visiting and talking on the phone. You all will be in our prayers now and in the days to come. May you be surrounded by God's comfort and peace during this difficult time.
Vicky & Weaver Cole
Friend
December 17, 2020
(Rest of my message)......I received a beautiful thinking of you card from her. I'm sorry this is so long but I just wanted to say that I am so sorry about her passing and selfishly so, because I was so looking forward to spending more time with her. I would call to encourage her and she always ended up encouraging me. She was so positive about the pandemic-always hopeful that we would make it through and be the better for it. May you long have sweet memories of your mother, your grandmother, your friend. I'm glad I got to be her friend, if only for a short while.
Gloria Surber
Friend
December 17, 2020
I got to know Mrs Beattie only recently having joined Old Glade Presbyterian Church not too long ago. I happened to sit next to her st a Bible Study one evening and the rest, as they say, is history. She took such an interest in people. Immediately, I was drawn to her and thought to myself that this was a woman I wanted to get to know. My first visit to her home was last year, shortly after Christmas. We sat in her kitchen and talked while she fixed us a hot tea and some Christmas goodies. We covered the earth that dayfamily, religion, current events.....After that, and especially during the pandemic, I would call her and chat, always asking what I could do for her and asking her to put my name and number at the top of her list should she need anything. She would always laugh and say she has so many folks checking on her but also letting me know that she appreciated my offer. One day, she told me about switching out her Christmas dishes for her Spring dishes, a few dishes at a time, by scooting in her bottom up to the attic. Of course, I was terrified and thought this was not a good idea but you couldn't say that to her! So, I just askeddo you carry your cell phone in your pocket as you scoot up to the attic (and back down again)? Her reply, as she chuckled, sometimes! The last time we talked she told me about how she met her husband, their engagement, the choosing of her wedding gown, the wedding, and the fact that her gown has been used by others in the family, much to her delight. She said she had become the storer of gowns and that there several in her attic! She also told me about her granddaughter's upcoming wedding and how she wasn't sure what would happen now with the pandemic. She told me that she had been going through things and sending some of them to folks she thought would enjoy them. I think she was really excited about this project and looking forward to mailing off more items. One day, when it had been a while since we had touched base,
Gloria Surber
Friend
December 17, 2020
Katie, Gwen and family, I am so sorry for the loss of your precious Grandmother. She was a very special person. Your and all of your family are in my prayers.
Deborah Cregger Carter
December 16, 2020
Miss Beattie was such a special person. I enjoyed her company each month when the girls got together for dinner as well as when we worked out at curves at the same time. She was a Joy. I am very blessed to have known her and been able to spend time with her.
Mary LeClair
December 16, 2020
Mary and I are sad to hear of the passing of Kathryn. Thankful that she was part of our lives for many years in Chilhowie. She was the essence of class and dignity. Smyth County will find her hard to replace and she will take a ton of knowledge with her. Our prayers and blessings to the family. Thank you Kathryn for all the memories.
richard ryan
December 16, 2020
I will miss Kathryn so much-at Booklovers and, formerly, at the Old House club. She was a fine friend and companion. Blessings to her family..sincerely, Marilou
Marilou Preston
December 15, 2020
Dear Gwen and family: Robert and I were so sorry to hear of Mrs. Beattie's passing. Over the last few years, we had the pleasure of getting to know her and talk frequently about various things that interested us all. We'll miss her as will the entire town. Such a force of nature she was, sharp as a tack and the very, very, BEST kind of person in every way that there is to be. Deepest condolences. Angie Frye & Robert Peatross
Angela Frye
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results