I got to know Mrs Beattie only recently having joined Old Glade Presbyterian Church not too long ago. I happened to sit next to her st a Bible Study one evening and the rest, as they say, is history. She took such an interest in people. Immediately, I was drawn to her and thought to myself that this was a woman I wanted to get to know. My first visit to her home was last year, shortly after Christmas. We sat in her kitchen and talked while she fixed us a hot tea and some Christmas goodies. We covered the earth that dayfamily, religion, current events.....After that, and especially during the pandemic, I would call her and chat, always asking what I could do for her and asking her to put my name and number at the top of her list should she need anything. She would always laugh and say she has so many folks checking on her but also letting me know that she appreciated my offer. One day, she told me about switching out her Christmas dishes for her Spring dishes, a few dishes at a time, by scooting in her bottom up to the attic. Of course, I was terrified and thought this was not a good idea but you couldn't say that to her! So, I just askeddo you carry your cell phone in your pocket as you scoot up to the attic (and back down again)? Her reply, as she chuckled, sometimes! The last time we talked she told me about how she met her husband, their engagement, the choosing of her wedding gown, the wedding, and the fact that her gown has been used by others in the family, much to her delight. She said she had become the storer of gowns and that there several in her attic! She also told me about her granddaughter's upcoming wedding and how she wasn't sure what would happen now with the pandemic. She told me that she had been going through things and sending some of them to folks she thought would enjoy them. I think she was really excited about this project and looking forward to mailing off more items. One day, when it had been a while since we had touched base,

Gloria Surber Friend December 17, 2020