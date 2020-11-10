Kathy Ann Slagle
July 1, 1949 - November 8, 2020
Kathy Ann Slagle, age 71, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center from COVID.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Lou Hall; husband, Billy Slagle; and brother, Allen Hall.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Blountville and employee of Wellmont for 44 years.
Survivors include two sons, Todd (Melinda) Slagle and Brian Slagle; sister, Pat (Jerry) Bullard; brothers, Richard (Doris) Hall and John Hall; granddaughter, Markaya Slagle; great-granddaughter, Mia Stout, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Temple Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum with Dr. Clay Austin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be sent to First Baptist Church of Blountville, P.O. Box 587, Blountville, TN 37617
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com
Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Slagle family.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 10, 2020.