Kathy Diane Boardwine
September 25, 1954 - September 11, 2021
ATKINS, Va.
Kathy Diane Boardwine, age 66, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Va.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Perry A. and Mary Magdalene Hall; infant brother, Tommy Hall; younger brother, Ralph Hall; and special friend, Ralph Sprague.
Kathy is survived by the father of her children, Ronald L. Boardwine of Atkins, Va.; children, Ronald "Dewayne" Boardwine and wife, Tammy of Chilhowie, Va., Timothy "Timmy" Boardwine and wife, Dana of Atkins, Va., Thomas "Tommy" Boardwine and wife, Brandi of Marion, Va.; four grandchildren, Austin, Brooklynn, Ethan, and Emma Boardwine; sister, Connie Blizzard and husband, Charles of Marion, Va.; brother, David Hall and wife, Linda of Atkins, Va.; sister-in-law, Barbara Hall of Atkins, Va.; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Johnston Memorial Hospital nursing staff, especially nurses Jennifer Connell and Brianna Curtis.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 8 p.m. with Pastor Archie Cook and Pastor Silas Damron officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Groseclose, Va.
To share memories of Kathy Diane Boardwine, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Kathy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 14, 2021.