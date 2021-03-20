Kathy Mae Helton
May 6, 1957 - March 14, 2021
GLADE SPRING, Va.
Kathy Mae "Granny Kathy" Helton, age 63, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Ballad Hospice House, Bristol, Tenn.
Kathy was a strong woman and a momma to many. It didn't matter if you were hers or not, you had a place and a person to go to and count on. Her proudest achievement in life was being a granny. Kathy had a heart full of love for her family and truly cared for all people. Her laugh and kindness will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, R.C. and Vivian "Lucille" Anderson; daughter, Amanda Louise Neal; husband, Howard Keith Helton; brother, Roger Anderson; and sister, Rita Helton.
Kathy is survived by her daughter, Lindsey Neal of Emory, Va.; sons, James R. Neal Jr. of Chilhowie, Va., Michael Neal of Fla., Robert Neal, Nicklaus Neal, and Cody Neal, all of Emory, Va.; sister, Sharon Handley and husband, Wiley, of Ga.; brothers, Donald Anderson and wife, Jan, of Lakeland, Fla., and Robbie Anderson and wife, Jean, of Marion, Va.; 15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 22, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Burial will follow at Slemp Cemetery, 234 Horne Hollow Road, Sugar Grove, Va. The family will receive friends Monday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Family and friends are asked to follow the COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing Guidelines.
. Care for Kathy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2021.