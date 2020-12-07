Kay "K.T." Craighead
September 4, 1938 - December 5, 2020
Kay "K.T." Craighead, age 84, of Bristol, Va. went to be with The Lord on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
K.T. was born on September 4, 1936 in Bristol, Virginia, a son of the late Garnett and Estelle Smith Craighead. He was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area, where he had retired from Reynolds Metals/Ball Corporation. Mr. Craighead was a beloved member of Volunteer Baptist Church where he served in many capacities, including Sunday School Superintendent, the Grounds and Fellowship Committees and was affectionately known as "The Candy Man." He was a master mason and a longtime member of Valley Masonic Lodge #93 AF&AM. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman who greatly enjoyed spending time, hunting and fishing with his closest friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Craighead was preceded in death by a son, Kippy Twain Craighead and a brother, Allen T. Craighead.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Martha Craighead; daughter, Ann Bright; granddaughter, Courtney Bright (Tanner Greene); great-grandson, Barrett Lake Greene; sister, Peggy Sams (Paul) and Darlene Oliver; sister-in-law, Jane Craighead and several nieces and nephews.
Due to current COVID concerns, all services for Mr. Craighead will be private. He will be interred at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Tony French officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers are The Men of Volunteer Baptist Church.
The family would like to extend a special word of thanks to Dr. Jonathan Dixon and the ICU Nurses at Bristol Regional Medical Center for their excellent care, shown to Mr. Craighead.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Volunteer Baptist Church, 2695 Volunteer Pkwy., Bristol, TN 37620.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 7, 2020.