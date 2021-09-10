Kay Tilson Johnston
February 10, 1959 - September 7, 2021
Kay Tilson Johnston, age 62, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at her home. She was a 1977 graduate of Patrick Henry High School. Kay was a 21-year employee of the Food Country Corporate Office and was formerly employed at Montgomery Ward and Appalachian Oil Company.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Tilson and Ocie Moore Tilson; two brothers, Kelly Tilson and Paul Moore; two sisters, Lola "Sis" Davenport and Rosaella Barrett; niece, Sherri Stiles; and former spouse, Ronald Johnston.
Kay is survived by her brother, Roger Tilson and wife, Sandy; brother-in-law, Douglas Barrett; nephew, Claude L. Davenport and wife, Almeda; and three nieces, Dana Barrett, Donna K. Hill and husband, Nathan, and Regina Stiles; two great nieces, Alexis and Krystina; four great nephews, John, Adam, Lucas, and Jacob; great-great niece, Gracie Ann; great-great nephew, Brendon; and three pets, Arbs, Callie, and Tigger.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Dale Myers officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Margaret B. Mitchell Spay/Neuter Clinic, 16222 Lee Hwy., Bristol, VA 24202.
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guestbook.
Farris Funeral Service
427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 10, 2021.