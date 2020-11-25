Keith Edward Foster



Keith Edward Foster, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Smyrna, Tenn. He was born on September 18, 1939, in Fort Fairfield, Maine, to the late Walter and Florence Foster.



After graduating from Fort Fairfield High School in 1957, Keith moved to Boston, where he completed the IBM Computer Engineering and Systems Design and Programming training program and worked in that field for several years. During that time, he installed the newest IBM 360/20 series computer, the first in Boston, for a large business firm. In 1969, Keith began a successful career with Raytheon Company, eventually working his way into engineering management in the missile defense division, where he won several awards. In 1978, he graduated in Advanced Engineering Management from Harvard Business School. Always looking for a new challenge, he took early retirement from Raytheon, became a licensed commercial real estate broker and eventually became the owner of the highly respected Chas J Lowry Real Estate Agency, a career he enjoyed very much. Later, he and four partners formed Cottages Group, a residential development company. For health reasons, he retired from real estate and development in 2009.



Keith was an active civic and business leader, serving as President of the Bristol TN/VA Board of Realtors in 1992, board of directors of the United Way of Bristol VA/TN and the board of directors of the Bristol Homebuilders Association, as well as the board of the Sullivan County Planning Commission.



In 2018, Keith finished a three-year writing project, self-publishing a 282-page autobiography titled, "Autumn Reflections", a gift to his children as a history of their family.



Keith was a long-time active member of the Presbyterian church, most recently of First Presbyterian in Bristol, Tenn.



Keith is survived by his wife, Brenda Wells Foster; son, Keith William Foster; daughter, Candice Torongeau and her husband, Vincent, and step-daughter, Kellie Roberts and her husband, Sam; Godchild, Lori Dougherty and her husband, Kenneth; five grandchildren, Christopher Foster and his wife, Catherine, Lance Torongeau, Samantha Torongeau, Casey Foster and Cody Foster; two step-grandchildren, Carson Roberts and Harper Roberts; three great-grandchildren, Gracen Foster, Sophia Foster and Everett Foster and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by brothers, Kipp Foster and Walter Foster Jr. and sister, Carolyn Knowles.



Because of COVID-19, a family celebration of life was held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna, Tenn., followed by a graveside service at historic Nolensville Cemetery. Pallbearers were Keith W. Foster, Cody Foster, Vincent Torongeau, Christopher Foster, Kenneth Dougherty, Sam Roberts, Adam Anders and Sam Wells. Honorary pallbearers were Lance Torongeau, Casey Foster, Scott Good, Jack Wells, Adam Foster, David Foster and Grant Knowles.



Keith will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. He was compassionate, gracious and treated everyone with respect. He was known for his quick wit, sincerity and leadership. May his heavenly reward be great.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Haven of Rest in Bristol, Tenn.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 25, 2020.