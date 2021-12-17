Kenneth Anderson
October 28, 1942 - December 13, 2021
Kenneth Anderson, 79, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully following a brief battle with A.L.S. on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Ballad Hospice, Bristol, Tenn.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 4 until 5:45 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6 p.m. with Dwight Shaffer, Minister and Bob Underwood, Minister officiating.
It was Kenneth's request to be cremated and have a private family Inurnment Service at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kingsport Life Saving Crew, 1100 Crescent Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660, Blountville Christian Church, 1680 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, TN 37617 or Morrison City Christian Church, P.O. Box 4006, Kingsport, TN 37665.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 17, 2021.