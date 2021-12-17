Menu
Kenneth Anderson
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services Llc
800 Truxton Drive
Kingsport, TN
Kenneth Anderson

October 28, 1942 - December 13, 2021

Kenneth Anderson, 79, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully following a brief battle with A.L.S. on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Ballad Hospice, Bristol, Tenn.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 4 until 5:45 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6 p.m. with Dwight Shaffer, Minister and Bob Underwood, Minister officiating.

It was Kenneth's request to be cremated and have a private family Inurnment Service at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kingsport Life Saving Crew, 1100 Crescent Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660, Blountville Christian Church, 1680 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, TN 37617 or Morrison City Christian Church, P.O. Box 4006, Kingsport, TN 37665.

To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com. The care of Kenneth Anderson and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:45p.m.
Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services Llc
800 Truxton Drive P.O. Box 1068, Kingsport, TN
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services Llc
Sponsored by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services Llc.
