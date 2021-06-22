Kenneth Edward Brooks
June 23, 1935 - June 21, 2021
Kenneth Edward Brooks, 85, of Chilhowie, was called home to be with the Lord on June 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Brooks.
Survivors include his daughters, Teresa Dunford and husband, Johnny, of Chilhowie, and Debbie Blevins of Rich Valley; grandchildren, Jennifer Sullivan, Aaron Dunford and wife, Faith, Kelly Surber, and Rachel Blevins; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Sullivan, Alexander Sullivan, Ashley Sullivan, Isaac Dunford, Skylar Surber, and Logan Surber. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Valley Health Care for their care of Kenneth during his stay.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home. Private family burial will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com
. Williams Funeral Home is serving the Brooks family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 22, 2021.