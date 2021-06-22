Menu
Kenneth Edward Brooks
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave
Chilhowie, VA
Kenneth Edward Brooks

June 23, 1935 - June 21, 2021

Kenneth Edward Brooks, 85, of Chilhowie, was called home to be with the Lord on June 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Brooks.

Survivors include his daughters, Teresa Dunford and husband, Johnny, of Chilhowie, and Debbie Blevins of Rich Valley; grandchildren, Jennifer Sullivan, Aaron Dunford and wife, Faith, Kelly Surber, and Rachel Blevins; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Sullivan, Alexander Sullivan, Ashley Sullivan, Isaac Dunford, Skylar Surber, and Logan Surber. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Valley Health Care for their care of Kenneth during his stay.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home. Private family burial will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home is serving the Brooks family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave, Chilhowie, VA
Jun
24
Burial
Sulphur Springs Cemetery
VA
Debbie and Teresa, I am so sorry for your loss.
Thinking of you at this time.
Patty Farris Hunt
Patty Hunt
Friend
June 23, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Shirley Browning
Other
June 22, 2021
