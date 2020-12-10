Menu
Kenneth Wilson Fleenor
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Kenneth Wilson Fleenor

December 5, 1943 - December 7, 2020

Kenneth Wilson Fleenor, age 77, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at the Ballad Health Hospice House. He was born on December 5, 1943, in Washington County, Va., a son of the late Wilson Junior and Beulah Murray Fleenor. He was a lifelong resident of the greater Bristol area.

Mr. Fleenor worked for the Virginia Department of Transportation, and he attended East Bristol Freewill Baptist Church.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Joy Murray, Barbara Rhymer, and Donna Wright; and brother, Willie Fleenor. Surviving include his loving wife of 55 years, Linda Carol White Fleenor; son, Marty Fleenor and wife, Liz; grandchild, Alex Fleenor and fiancée, Faye Bailey; step grandchild, Patrick Sullivan and wife, Brittany; great-grandchildren, Bryson Fleenor and Emma Bailey Fleenor; step great-grandchildren, Kenzie Sullivan and Drew Autry; brothers, Doc Fleenor, Larry Fleenor and James Godsey; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Mr. Fleenor will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Austin Woods officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 until 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. The committal service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, following the funeral service, at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Mendota, Va. Family members and friends of the family will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Dec
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Dec
10
Committal
3:00p.m.
Walnut Grove Cemetery
Mendota, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear you was called home but you are in the most wonderful place.When I was a little girl hardly ever heard you speak and now being an adult seen you a couple yrs back and talking up a storm I loved every minute of it.miss you uncle Ken
Louise Shaver Smith
December 10, 2020
