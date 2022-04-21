Kenneth W. "Poppy" Miracle
Mr. Kenneth W. "Poppy" Miracle, age 78 of Bluff City, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Waters of Johnson City.
He was the son of the late Hobert and Juanita Miracle. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by one brother, Farrel Glen Miracle.
Ken was a truck driver since the 70's and a wreck in 2011 forced retirement. He loved reading, going to the Bluff City diner and other activities. He also loved to grill for his family. After completing the 8th grade Ken entered the USAF, Sept. 1960 until June 1964. And Navy, August 1965 until August 1969 where he served on USS Hornet.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Willeta L. Miracle of the home; daughter, Heather Shipley (Phil); sons, Justin Miracle (Nikki) and Kenneth Jr. Miracle (Samia); sister, Imogene Filkin (Gerry); grandchildren, Miriam Miracle, Michael Miracle, Austin Miracle, Logan Shipley (Katie), and Aden Miracle; and great-grandchildren, Noah Miracle, Amos Miracle and Nicole Call.
The family will receive friends at Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m.
A graveside service and interment to honor the life of Kenneth Wayne Miracle will be conducted on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Sunrise Cemetery at 10 a.m. Those attending are asked to arrive at the cemetery by 9:45 a.m. Active pallbearers will be Kenneth Jr. Miracle, Justin Miracle, Austin Miracle, and Logan Shipley. Honorary pallbearers will be Phil Shipley and Michael Miracle.
The family would like to offer a special thank you nurses and staff of the Waters of Johnson City and Amedysis of Elizabethton.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, 1727 Chinquapin Grove Road, Bluff City, TN 37618, or DAV
#39-337 Carter Street, Suite #7, Bluff City, TN 37618.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
. The Miracle family is in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 21, 2022.