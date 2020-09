Kenneth Necessary



May 8, 1943 - September 20, 2020



Kenneth A. Necessary Sr., age 77, of Tazewell, Va., died on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.



A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home Chapel in Tazewell, Va.



Hurst-Scott Funeral Home - Tazewell



870 Main Street, Tazewell, VA 24651