Kenneth Repass
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Kenneth Repass

February 28, 1939 - March 22, 2021

MARION, Va.

Kenneth Bruce Repass, age 82, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 in Chilhowie, Va.

Mr. Repass was born in Ceres, Va. to the late Roger Repass and Lettie Bruce Repass and was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Arten Repass, Albert Earl "Buck" Repass, Mallie Tibbs and her husband, Ray, Esther Umbarger and her husband, Thorton, Frieda Hanshew and her husband, Jake; son- in-law, James William "Jimmy" Davis Jr.

He worked as a contract salesman for Busy Bee Dry Cleaning in Littlestown, Pa. and was co-owner of the Lincoln Logs Hotel Inc. in Gettysburg, Pa. He worked in the insurance industry for several years having been a Salesman for Home Beneficial Company in Maryland and Virginia, served as President and Vice President of Underwriters Life Insurance Association of Carroll County, Md. and was a salesman for Smyth County Mutual Insurance Company where he garnered many outstanding salesman awards. He was co-owner Marion Office Supply in Marion, VA and a member of Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church in Atkins, Va. He served as president of the Kiwanis Club in Taneytown, Md. and was a a member of the Kiwanis Club in Marion, Va. He coached the Boys Kiwanis Baseball team in Taneytown, Md. where he led them to several championships. He was a founding member of the Ceres Alumni Association and a member of the Ceres Ruritan Club.

After retirement, he enjoyed working at the Food City's Gas and Go's in Chilhowie and Marion. He was blessed with a wonderful family, whom he adored. He spent many enjoyable hours hunting, fishing, woodworking and working on old vehicles.

Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Laurita "Rita" Waddell Repass of Marion; two daughters, Jean Ann Repass Davis of Chilhowie, Karen Kae Repass White of Evansville, Ind.; five grandchildren, Seth Ashley Repass White and fiancee, Ali Powell of Marion, James William "Billy" Davis III and fiancee, Heather Branscombe of Marion, Brandi Letitica Davis and fiancee, Josh Uhl of Marion, Robert Lee "Bobby" Davis and wife, Candi of Marion, Troy Oakes White and wife, Heather of Charlottesville, Va.; great-grandchildren, Colby Lee Davis, Lila Abigail Davis, Breckan Kaine White and future great grandchild due in August; sisters in law and brothers in law, Sue Repass and Jonan Repass, Thomas Waddell, Jr., Harold Waddell, Phyllis Lamie, Shirley Waddell; also left to cherish his memory are many family, friends, co workers and his loving fur baby, Gypsy.

Due to Covid 19 the family will have a graveside service at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday March 23, 2021 at the Ridgedale Cemetery in Rich Valley with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ceres Alumni Association, PO Box 32 Ceres, VA 24318 or to Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church, Freedom Tabernacle Lane Atkins, VA 24311. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Repass family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Graveside service
4:30p.m.
Ridgedale Cemetery
Rich Valley, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept our sincerest condolences. Tim & Sandy Cline
Sandy Gross
Friend
March 24, 2021
Laurita, Jeanie & Karen we are so sorry to hear of Bruce’s passing. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Love, Harlow & Norma Bales
Harlow Norma Bales
March 23, 2021
Dear Family, Was so sorry to read this obituary. Ken was a great person. I took care of Kiwanis for years. He was always so kind,funny,inspirational,and someone you looked forward to seeing every Tuesday. It was impossible to have a bad day around Ken. He had a way of making you smile with his jokes. Took my first homeowners insurance out with Ken at smyth county mutual. Praying for the family. We will all sadly miss his contagious smile.
Norma Carr
Acquaintance
March 23, 2021
Aunt Laurita, Jeannie & Karen - it saddened me to hear the news of Uncle Bruce’s passing. He was always loved by many and was always Good to me. Love you All.
We send our Love and Prayers through this difficult time.
Love - Keith & Teresa Vollmer
Teresa Vollmer
Family
March 23, 2021
Rita , Jean, & families, So sorry to see Ken;s passing...known u all for many years...our prayers for comfort at this difficult time...with sympathy, mike & teresa...
Michael Snavely
March 23, 2021
Jeff and I are very sorry to hear of Bruce's passing. Please know that the family is in our thoughts and prayers. We send our love and prayers to you all. Thinking of you during this challenging time. Love you. Heather and Jeff Waddell
Heather Waddell
Family
March 23, 2021
Laurita, Jean and family, so sorry to hear of your loss. May God be with you thru this trying time.
Hazel Wyatt
Friend
March 23, 2021
Rita, Jean, Karen & family, we are sorry to learn of Ken's passing. I (A. J.) worked with him about 18 years and have thought of all of you often. Each of you were very special to him & he worked hard for his family. May your precious memories help you to face the days ahead. We will think of you with love and remember you in prayer. Love to each of you.
Alma Jean & Carl Pennington
Coworker
March 23, 2021
Jean and family, I don't have the words to express how sorry I am over the loss of your sweet Dad. He was always so nice to me when I went to his shop. Wish I could do something for you. You are in my every thought.
Geneva Crouse
Friend
March 22, 2021
I'm so sorry, Rita and Family.
JOYCE SEXTON
Friend
March 22, 2021
Rita and family, we are so sorry to hear about the death of Ken. May the good Lord wrap his arms of love around each one of you. Jimmy and Anita Fletcher
Anita Fletcher
Friend
March 22, 2021
Rita, Jean and families, was so sad to hear of Ken's passing.Our loss is Heavens gain. Thoughts and Prayers are with you. Mark and Teresa Barker
Mark & Teresa Barker
Friend
March 22, 2021
I Am Very Sorry To Learn Of Ken's Passing ! We Have Been Friends For A Long Time ! I Also Enjoyed Seeing His Wonderful Art Work At Their Store , He Was Very Good ! I Will Remember Him Always !
David Earnest
Friend
March 22, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathy to the family during this difficult time. Jim and NancyRiley
Nancy Riley
Acquaintance
March 22, 2021
I’m sorry to be reading this & for your loss. Kenny was a wonderful person full of jokes and laughter. I always enjoyed ordering supplies from him when he worked with Marion Office Supply and then goofing off when I’d get my gas at Food City Gas & Go. My thoughts and prayers are with each of you and I’m praying that our Lord lifts you close giving you strength peace and comfort that only He can truly provide today tomorrow and all the days ahead. Much love, thoughts, and prayers!
Cindy Poston Blevins
Friend
March 22, 2021
Dear Jean and families
We’re so sorry to hear the news of your fathers passing . He was such a wonderful person , always kind and helpful. We know he’s going to be missed.
May all those sweet precious memories comfort all in the weeks ahead .
Sending thoughts and prayers
Love
Michael and Sharon Armstrong
Sharon Armstrong
Friend
March 22, 2021
