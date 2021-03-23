Kenneth Repass
February 28, 1939 - March 22, 2021
MARION, Va.
Kenneth Bruce Repass, age 82, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 in Chilhowie, Va.
Mr. Repass was born in Ceres, Va. to the late Roger Repass and Lettie Bruce Repass and was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Arten Repass, Albert Earl "Buck" Repass, Mallie Tibbs and her husband, Ray, Esther Umbarger and her husband, Thorton, Frieda Hanshew and her husband, Jake; son- in-law, James William "Jimmy" Davis Jr.
He worked as a contract salesman for Busy Bee Dry Cleaning in Littlestown, Pa. and was co-owner of the Lincoln Logs Hotel Inc. in Gettysburg, Pa. He worked in the insurance industry for several years having been a Salesman for Home Beneficial Company in Maryland and Virginia, served as President and Vice President of Underwriters Life Insurance Association of Carroll County, Md. and was a salesman for Smyth County Mutual Insurance Company where he garnered many outstanding salesman awards. He was co-owner Marion Office Supply in Marion, VA and a member of Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church in Atkins, Va. He served as president of the Kiwanis Club in Taneytown, Md. and was a a member of the Kiwanis Club in Marion, Va. He coached the Boys Kiwanis Baseball team in Taneytown, Md. where he led them to several championships. He was a founding member of the Ceres Alumni Association and a member of the Ceres Ruritan Club.
After retirement, he enjoyed working at the Food City's Gas and Go's in Chilhowie and Marion. He was blessed with a wonderful family, whom he adored. He spent many enjoyable hours hunting, fishing, woodworking and working on old vehicles.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Laurita "Rita" Waddell Repass of Marion; two daughters, Jean Ann Repass Davis of Chilhowie, Karen Kae Repass White of Evansville, Ind.; five grandchildren, Seth Ashley Repass White and fiancee, Ali Powell of Marion, James William "Billy" Davis III and fiancee, Heather Branscombe of Marion, Brandi Letitica Davis and fiancee, Josh Uhl of Marion, Robert Lee "Bobby" Davis and wife, Candi of Marion, Troy Oakes White and wife, Heather of Charlottesville, Va.; great-grandchildren, Colby Lee Davis, Lila Abigail Davis, Breckan Kaine White and future great grandchild due in August; sisters in law and brothers in law, Sue Repass and Jonan Repass, Thomas Waddell, Jr., Harold Waddell, Phyllis Lamie, Shirley Waddell; also left to cherish his memory are many family, friends, co workers and his loving fur baby, Gypsy.
Due to Covid 19 the family will have a graveside service at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday March 23, 2021 at the Ridgedale Cemetery in Rich Valley with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ceres Alumni Association, PO Box 32 Ceres, VA 24318 or to Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church, Freedom Tabernacle Lane Atkins, VA 24311. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Repass family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 23, 2021.