Rita, Jean, Karen & family, we are sorry to learn of Ken's passing. I (A. J.) worked with him about 18 years and have thought of all of you often. Each of you were very special to him & he worked hard for his family. May your precious memories help you to face the days ahead. We will think of you with love and remember you in prayer. Love to each of you.

Alma Jean & Carl Pennington Coworker March 23, 2021