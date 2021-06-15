Kenneth W. "Ken" Tester
March 22, 1935 - June 11, 2021
Kenneth W. "Ken" Tester, 86, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021,March 22, 1935, a son of the late John Murphy Tester and Mamie Elizabeth Rosenbaum Tester. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John M. Tester Jr. and Stanley E. Tester; and three sisters, Marie T. Harmon, Ruby T. Harless, and Emma T. Daughtery.
Ken was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and served his country in the Korean War. He later also served in the Army Reserves for a few years. He was a devoted active member of Fellowship Chapel Church where he delivered Meals on Wheels. He worked as a salesman for Huff-Cook Insurance Company for several years and later for AFLAC for 25 years and was a funeral assistant for Blevins Funeral and Cremation Services and Oakley-Cook Funeral Home since 1971 until his retirement. He was a member of King Masonic Lodge and Jericho Shrine Temple. He was a member of the T.P.A. and was a former president of Post Q. He was a member of the Gideons International. Kenneth enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family especially grandson and great granddaughter. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather; he will be greatly missed.
Ken is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Martha Trivett Tester; two sons, Joel W. Tester and his wife, Teresa, of Harvest, Ala., and Kevin J. Tester of Blountville, Tenn.; grandson, Joshua W. Tester and his wife, Brittany; great-granddaughter, Olive Lou Tester; three sisters, Clara Mae Cox, Peggy Smithson, and Betty Clark and her husband, Teddy; sister-in-law, Nancy S. Tester; brother-in-law, Gary Daughtery; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Fellowship Chapel, Bristol, Va. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Fellowship Chapel with Pastor Scott Price officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va., with the U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Guard and V.F.W. Honor Guard conducting military graveside rites. Pallbearers will be Jerry Feathers, Odell Owens, Alex Todd, Mark Smithson, John Scott Tester, and Joshua Tester. Honorary pallbearers will be Sid Oakley, Richard Tetrick, Jim Carty, Howard Brown, Bill Simons, Ron Carter, Bob Barksdale, and Eugene Blevins. Those who wish to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Meals on Wheels, c/o Fellowship Chapel, 201 Crockett St., Bristol, VA 24201, or the V.F.W. Patton Crosswhite Post 6975, 315 Gate City Hwy., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
. Mr. Tester and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 15, 2021.