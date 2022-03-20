Kermit Smith Johnson
May 8, 1933 - March 17, 2022
BRISTOL, Va.
Kermit Smith Johnson, age 88, passed on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Kermit was a 1953 Graduate of Meadowview High School and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War Era. He was employed with Raytheon Corporation for over 35 years and a member of Fellowship Chapel for over 40 years. Kermit was a member of Shelby Masonic Lodge #162 and an avid Virginia Tech fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Pickett Johnson Sr. and Gray Buchanan Henderson Johnson; an infant daughter; mother of his daughter, Helen Thomas Johnson; sister, Pauline Goodman; and brother-in-law, Walter Litwin.
Kermit is survived by his daughter, Cassandra G. Johnson of Bristol, Va.; brothers, Joseph P. Johnson Jr. and wife Mary Ann, and Jim Johnson and wife Diana, both of Abingdon, Va.; sister, Louise Johnson Litwin of Abingdon, Va.; special neighbors and friends, Susan Necessary, Lea Anne and Anthony Campbell, Landon Campbell, and Mr.and Mrs. Sprouse; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his dog, Sunshine.
Visitation with the family will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Fellowship Chapel, 201 Crockett Street, Bristol, Va. Funeral services with Masonic Rites will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Scott Price officiating. Interment will follow in Knollkreg Memorial Park with Robert Goodman, Mark Goodman, Vincent Goodman, Joe Johnson III, Zach Johnson, Sage Johnson, and John Litwin serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Allen Johnson, Phillip Johnson, and the Alex Todd Sunday School Class. Military Rites will be conducted by Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the United States Air Force.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Chapel, 201 Crockett Street, Bristol, VA 24201, or to the Gideons International, https://gideons.org/donate
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 20, 2022.