Kermit R. "Bob" Mullins
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
Kermit "Bob" R. Mullins

Bob Mullins, who died on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, after a short illness, was born on January 29, 1942, in Washington D.C.

He graduated from Anacostia High School and graduated from Maryville College with a B.S. He spent his career in the trucking/transportation industry with Overnite Transportation as a District Salesmans, with BEMAC as VP of Sales, worked in the logistics side of trucking and most recently was the Terminal Manager of Estes in Decatur Alabama. He spent his life on the road and was happiest running with the trucks he supported his whole career. In addition to the strong work ethics he lived by, he was passionate about baseball. He grew up loving the game and even had a minor league tryout with the Detroit Tigers.

Bob was active in the Methodist faith. He loved his family and was known for "showing up and being there when needed." Bob will be remembered for his quick wit and a "can do" spirit. He was most successful in every endeavor he undertook.

Survived by his wife, Ann; two sons, Scott (Sue) Mullins and Tom (Jennifer) Mullins; daughter, Valerie Mullins; and stepsons, Donovan McDonald and Anthony McDonald. He is also survived by his sisters, Irene Denmark and Frances Wolz; brother-in-law, Ken Snee; and sister-in-law, Rita Mullins. In addition, he is survived by four granddaughters, Aubrey, Sophie, Lila, and Avie; one grandson, Connor; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Pansy Mullins of Deland, Florida; his brother, Leonard Mullins of Louisville, Kentucky; and sister, Mary Snee of The Villages, Florida.

At his request no public service will be held. A private burial will be held at a later date in Deland, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Decatur Animal Services or your own local Humane Society.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My love and prayers. My cousin Bob was handsome, kind and caring. He would show up and take us for a ride and out for an A&W root beer float. Always love for you Bob.
Marie Mullins Deel
March 16, 2021
So sorry to hear of Bob passing work with him in Bristol,Tn. He was always a great person to be around and he represent Overnite well i will miss him. My Prayers and thoughts are with the family.
William Kelly Carrier
March 14, 2021
