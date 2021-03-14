Kermit "Bob" R. Mullins



Bob Mullins, who died on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, after a short illness, was born on January 29, 1942, in Washington D.C.



He graduated from Anacostia High School and graduated from Maryville College with a B.S. He spent his career in the trucking/transportation industry with Overnite Transportation as a District Salesmans, with BEMAC as VP of Sales, worked in the logistics side of trucking and most recently was the Terminal Manager of Estes in Decatur Alabama. He spent his life on the road and was happiest running with the trucks he supported his whole career. In addition to the strong work ethics he lived by, he was passionate about baseball. He grew up loving the game and even had a minor league tryout with the Detroit Tigers.



Bob was active in the Methodist faith. He loved his family and was known for "showing up and being there when needed." Bob will be remembered for his quick wit and a "can do" spirit. He was most successful in every endeavor he undertook.



Survived by his wife, Ann; two sons, Scott (Sue) Mullins and Tom (Jennifer) Mullins; daughter, Valerie Mullins; and stepsons, Donovan McDonald and Anthony McDonald. He is also survived by his sisters, Irene Denmark and Frances Wolz; brother-in-law, Ken Snee; and sister-in-law, Rita Mullins. In addition, he is survived by four granddaughters, Aubrey, Sophie, Lila, and Avie; one grandson, Connor; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Pansy Mullins of Deland, Florida; his brother, Leonard Mullins of Louisville, Kentucky; and sister, Mary Snee of The Villages, Florida.



At his request no public service will be held. A private burial will be held at a later date in Deland, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Decatur Animal Services or your own local Humane Society.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 14, 2021.