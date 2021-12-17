Kerry Marie Littreal, age 48, of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021, from complications following a victorious battle with throat cancer.
She was born on April 22, 1973, in Santa Monica, California. Kerry spent her childhood in a loving environment, where she experienced the joys of a close loving family and an appreciation of the outdoors. As a child Kerry became a hiker and camper, a strong swimmer and found a passion for horses, she was an accomplished equestrian. Kerry's family eventually relocated to Bluff City, Tenn., and she graduated from Sullivan East High School and later East Tennessee State University, where she earned a Degree in Theatre. During this time, Kerry appeared in local plays, always delivering a crowd-pleasing performance. She relocated to Knoxville in 1999 to be close to her sister and best friend Tracy. At the time of her illness, Kerry was employed at Texas Roadhouse.
Kerry lived a life of eclectic enthusiasm. She was an avid reader, having read and reread thousands of books. Kerry also enjoyed music, art, comic books, film, and trivia, and was an avid gamer in various genres. She frequented the comic convention circuit, where she loved to meet her favorite actors, writers, and artists, so she could enhance her collection with their autographs. Kerry loved Halloween, when she would make her own costumes, and Christmas, where she enjoyed cooking and wrapping presents for those she loved.
Kerry was a loyal, loving friend and gave her heart unconditionally to those fortunate enough to become part of her circle. She was a wonderful dancer, a fantastic cook and loved hosting dinners for her loved ones. Kerry loved animals, especially horses and dogs, and was a devoted mommy to her wolf-babies.
Kerry was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Gail Stubblefield Littreal; father, Louis Eddie Littreal; and sisters, Tracy Gunn Littreal and Connie Littreal. She is survived by her brother, Louis "Pepper" Littreal Jr. and his wife, Zinda, of Knoxville; one niece, Kendall; two nephews, Kory Littreal and Eddie Higgins, as well as several aunts and uncles.
No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kerry's memory to Horse Haven of Tennessee, P.O. Box 22841, Knoxville, TN 37933. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Cremation Options, Inc.
P.O. Box 31721, Knoxville, TN 37930
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 17, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Options, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cremation Options, Inc..
3 Entries
Kerry and I met in 8th grade. We had an instant connection.we shared our love for music. We drove everyone insane with our folk music we constantly sang the Kingston trio. She taught me what friendship truly is . my heart is absolutely breaking right now. I miss you my friend
Shannon Jones
Friend
December 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mae
December 14, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16, 17.