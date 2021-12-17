Kerry Littreal



April 22, 1973 - November 24, 2021



Kerry Marie Littreal, age 48, of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021, from complications following a victorious battle with throat cancer.



She was born on April 22, 1973, in Santa Monica, California. Kerry spent her childhood in a loving environment, where she experienced the joys of a close loving family and an appreciation of the outdoors. As a child Kerry became a hiker and camper, a strong swimmer and found a passion for horses, she was an accomplished equestrian. Kerry's family eventually relocated to Bluff City, Tenn., and she graduated from Sullivan East High School and later East Tennessee State University, where she earned a Degree in Theatre. During this time, Kerry appeared in local plays, always delivering a crowd-pleasing performance. She relocated to Knoxville in 1999 to be close to her sister and best friend Tracy. At the time of her illness, Kerry was employed at Texas Roadhouse.



Kerry lived a life of eclectic enthusiasm. She was an avid reader, having read and reread thousands of books. Kerry also enjoyed music, art, comic books, film, and trivia, and was an avid gamer in various genres. She frequented the comic convention circuit, where she loved to meet her favorite actors, writers, and artists, so she could enhance her collection with their autographs. Kerry loved Halloween, when she would make her own costumes, and Christmas, where she enjoyed cooking and wrapping presents for those she loved.



Kerry was a loyal, loving friend and gave her heart unconditionally to those fortunate enough to become part of her circle. She was a wonderful dancer, a fantastic cook and loved hosting dinners for her loved ones. Kerry loved animals, especially horses and dogs, and was a devoted mommy to her wolf-babies.



Kerry was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Gail Stubblefield Littreal; father, Louis Eddie Littreal; and sisters, Tracy Gunn Littreal and Connie Littreal. She is survived by her brother, Louis "Pepper" Littreal Jr. and his wife, Zinda, of Knoxville; one niece, Kendall; two nephews, Kory Littreal and Eddie Higgins, as well as several aunts and uncles.



No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kerry's memory to Horse Haven of Tennessee, P.O. Box 22841, Knoxville, TN 37933. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 17, 2021.