Kevin Shawn Vanover
Tetrick Funeral Home - Bluff City Chapel
245 Main St
Bluff City, TN
Kevin Shawn Vanover

February 25, 2021

Kevin Shawn Vanover, age 54, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was the son of Lillard and Judy Henley Vanover of Bluff City and was born in Greeneville, Tenn. Kevin was a 1984 graduate of Sullivan East High School. He attended ETSU and later joined the Navy Reserves. He was a member of Marthina Memorial Chapel.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kelley Cole Vanover of Bristol, Tenn.; three daughters, Kayla, Kendra and Kaitlyn Vanover, all of Bristol, Tenn.; a grandson, Kaden Vanover of Bristol, Tenn.; and a sister, Kim and husband, Anthony Osborne of Bluff City.

A graveside service to honor Kevin's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Morning View Cemetery with Dr. Phillip Blevins officiating. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guestbook. Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City is serving the Vanover family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Tetrick Funeral Home - Bluff City Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We have so much that your beloved son, husband, fAther and papas was taken from you. He was so special to you and may the God of all grace and mercy be with you as you grieve for your loved one
Phyllis and John Dabbs
March 1, 2021
