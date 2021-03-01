Kevin Shawn Vanover
February 25, 2021
Kevin Shawn Vanover, age 54, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was the son of Lillard and Judy Henley Vanover of Bluff City and was born in Greeneville, Tenn. Kevin was a 1984 graduate of Sullivan East High School. He attended ETSU and later joined the Navy Reserves. He was a member of Marthina Memorial Chapel.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kelley Cole Vanover of Bristol, Tenn.; three daughters, Kayla, Kendra and Kaitlyn Vanover, all of Bristol, Tenn.; a grandson, Kaden Vanover of Bristol, Tenn.; and a sister, Kim and husband, Anthony Osborne of Bluff City.
A graveside service to honor Kevin's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Morning View Cemetery with Dr. Phillip Blevins officiating. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday.
