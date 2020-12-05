Kim Ann Hambrick Shannon
October 24, 1969 - November 26, 2020
MARION, Va.
Kim Ann Shannon (née Hambrick), age 51, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, in Saint Charles, Mo.
Ann was born in Pleiku, Vietnam, and grew up in Marion, Va. She graduated from Marion Senior High School, where she exceled at track. Ann earned a Dental Assisting degree from Wytheville Community College, and then served in the U.S. Army. After her military service, she lived in the St. Louis metropolitan area, where she worked in the dental field. She had an abiding love for Marion, and is remembered for her warmth, kindness, and spontaneity.
Ann was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Hambrick. She is survived by her son, Christopher Ryan Shannon; mother, Eugenia Clower Hambrick; stepmother, Catherine Hambrick; sisters, Elizabeth Page Hambrick and Chaney Carmichael Hambrick; and brothers, Matthew Graham Hambrick and David Zachary Hambrick.
A private burial will be held in the Round Hill Cemetery in Marion. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
.
Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Hambrick family.
