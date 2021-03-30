Menu
Kirby Kermit Keen
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hurst Scott Funeral Home
1401 2nd Street
Richlands, VA
Kirby Kermit Keen

October 29, 1938 - March 26, 2021

Kirby Kermit Keen, age 82, of Bland, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, in an Abingdon, Virginia, assisted living facility.

He was born on Clifton Fork in Buchanan County, Virginia, the son of the late Squire and Katy Clifton Keen. He had made his home in the Bland, Virginia area and was a retired heavy equipment operator in the coal industry, a job he greatly enjoyed. Kirby was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew and loved him. He adored his grandchildren and they were the love of his life. He was a member of the UMWA and was also a founding member of the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Jones Keen; sisters, June Hurt, Marie Hurt, and Annis Hylton; and brothers, Perry, Arrie, and Jimmie Keen.

Survivors are his daughter, Kimberly Keen Hobbs and husband, John, of Abingdon, Va.; grandchildren, Katelyn Hobbs and husband, Jonathan Rheuban, of New York, N.Y., and Logan Hobbs and wife, Rachael, of Charlottesville, Va.; sisters, Lois Trent and husband, Ronnie Joe, of Raven, Va., and Maxiene Ryan of Daleville, Alabama; and brother, Benny Keen and wife, Pat, of Raven, Va.

Funeral services for Kirby Keen will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 2 p.m. at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia, with the Rev. Howard Finkle officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Logan Hobbs, Jonathan Rheuban, Ted Hurt, Ronnie Trent Jr., Dwayne Keen, Kenny Umbarger and Matthew Keen. Honorary pallbearers will be Jon Dickinson and Wayne Hylton. Friends may call Tuesday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday.

Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.

Hurst-Scott Funeral Home

1401 Second Street, Richlands, Virginia
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hurst Scott Funeral Home
1401 2nd Street, Richlands, VA
Mar
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hurst Scott Funeral Home
1401 2nd Street, Richlands, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hurst Scott Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
