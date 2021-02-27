Kyle Franklin Blevins Sr.
August 21, 1934 - February 25, 2021
Kyle Franklin Blevins Sr., 86, a 49-year resident of Bristol, Virginia, was born on August 21, 1934, in Whitetop, Virginia. He always said that he wanted his epitaph to read, "Change of address." That residency change to his heavenly home occurred on February 25, 2021.
Kyle was an honest, dependable, kind, and gentle soul whose lifelong priority was loving and providing unselfishly for the family that he loved so much. After working in the steel industry for many years, including local companies Bristol Steel and S&ME, he formed Volunteer Testing Inc. with partner, Don Sweeney, which ushered in the blessing for him (and Joanne) to travel the world as a highly respected structural steel inspector conducting domestic and international audits. Several years ago, he was interviewed by WCYB regarding his memories of his involvement in the construction on the World Trade Center. He was also a skilled brick mason. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He attended First Assembly of God in Bristol, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dail and Eula Blevins; brothers, Lane, Jim, and Mack Blevins; sister, Myral Weaver; and great-granddaughter, Hannah Faith Boutwell.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Joanne Lee Garner Blevins; brother, Joe (Judy) Blevins of Abingdon, Va.; sisters, June Garner of Glade Spring, Va., Joan (Roy) Kilby of Whitetop, Va., and Jean (Dewey) Guinn of Abingdon, Va.; son, Kyle (Renee) Blevins Jr. of Hermitage, Tenn.; daughter, Sue Blevins of Bristol, Va.; grandchildren, Hollyava, Deidra, Summer, Matthew, Nathaniel, Rebecca, and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Dylan, Gabriel, Carly, and Elizabeth; and several special nieces and nephews, including Debbie Price and Donna Clark who provided special care for him in his latter years.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021, from 5 until 6 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home with funeral service immediately following visitation with Pastor Jeff Carrico officiating. Graveside services with military honors will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Fairfax Memorial Park in Fairfax Virginia, with Pastor Jeff Jacob officiating.
