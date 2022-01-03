Kyle Patrick Wampler
July 10, 1935 - December 31, 2021
Kyle Patrick Wampler, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021 at his residence. Kyle was born on July 10, 1935, was a son of the late James Logan and Virginia Marie Wells Wampler. He lived most of his life in the Bristol area and was a farmer by trade. Kyle was a faithful member of Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his amazing wife of 60 years, Jackie Wampler; a sister, Reba Kindle; and a son-in-law, Jack Moore.
He is survived by his daughters, Tami Moore, Patti Trivett and husband Rob; and Ami Waycaster and husband, Jack; grandchildren, Logan Davis and wife Sonia, Jaz Reed and wife Sabrina, Reno Fowler and wife Amber; great-grandchildren, Eliana Davis, Ezra Zedd, Baby Jakoby Fowler; sister, Fredia Rogers and husband Jim; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Mr. Wampler will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church (104 Cypress St., Bristol, Tenn.) with Bro. Phil Whitaker, Pastor Scott Watson, and Bro. Paul Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service. The committal service and interment will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Eastern Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Sullivan County Animal Shelter, 380 Massengill Road, Blountville, TN 37617.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 3, 2022.